Cape Town - Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa is set to chair Parliament's watchdog on public accounts, the party confirmed on Friday. In a statement, the IFP said it had accepted an offer by the African National Congress (ANC), which has the majority in Parliament, to chair the standing committee on public accounts (SCOPA).

"We believe that the offering of this post to the IFP is as a result of our very firm stance and tough position on corruption in holding the executive and all government departments to account," the statement said.

"The IFP is confident that Honourable Hlengwa will fulfill this role with integrity and diligence."

Hlengwa, at 32, is one of the youngest MPs in the National Assembly, having served in the legislature since 2014. He served on SCOPA and, along with his colleagues on the committee, is known for being tough on government officials when it comes to tackling corruption, the wasting of taxpayers' money and other forms of malfeasance.

The ANC this week confirmed the party would continue the long-standing tradition of offering the SCOPA chairmanship to an opposition party.

"This is aimed at removing any possibility for bias, either perceived or real, by the committee chairperson when presiding over matters involving members of the executive," ANC secretary general Ace Magashule said at the time.

