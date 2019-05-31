Durban - Thousands of Inkatha Freedom Party Youth Brigade (IFPYB) members in the eThekwini District are marching against the Mayor Zandile Gumede in Durban on Friday. The march departed from Botha’s Park heading to the Durban City Hall where the IFPYB will deliver a memorandum calling for the mayor to be suspended from all work in the city council due to the scathing charges she faces.

The IFPYB said that Gumede should not be involved in the day to day business of the mayoral office. It also said that she should not disrespect her court order which she has now allegedly violated in attending and delivering the Budget speech.

"We cannot have one person holding the whole City on ransom. She should shape out until such a time that she has cleared her name," IFPYB national chairperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa said

Gumede is out on R50 000 bail for her alleged involvement in corruption and fraud. She handed herself over to police earlier this month and was charged with fraud, corruption and racketeering relating to a multi-million rand Durban Solid Waste tender from 2016 onwards.

She was charged alongside councillor Robert Mthembu and a businessman. Two weeks before that, a clutch of other suspects were arrested on the same charges relating to the same alleged crime. All of the suspects were released on bail.

The mayor was given strict bail conditions, including being barred from certain offices in the municipality to avoid intimidating witnesses to the alleged crimes.

Gumede used the presentation of the city’s R50.6 billion 2019/2020 budget on Wednesday to punt President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ‘Thuma Mina’ philosophy.

Earlier this week, Gumede delivered eThekwini's budget which she described as an “action” one and called on councillors to ensure less talk and more implementation.

“We want no excuses and explanations for underspending, all we ask is for action,” she said.

“This is an action budget, it is an implementation season, an age of Thuma Mina. We want action, that is our emphasis.”

African News Agency/ANA