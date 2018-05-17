PARLIAMENT - A review of legislation governing oversight on South Africa's intelligence structures was needed to enforce greater independence of the Inspector General of Intelligence (IGI), State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba said on Friday





Delivering her budget vote in Parliament, Letsatsi-Duba acknowledged recent tensions between the IGI and former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser, whom the former was investigating.





"Together with the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence, we must initiate a process that will yield greater independence of the Office of the IGI," she said.





"We need to review the Intelligence Oversight Act and regulations to give effect to this and also other matters, including the issue of a Deputy Inspector General."





Last month, Fraser was moved to correctional services after IGI Setlhomamaru Dintwe brought an application for an urgent interdict in the high court in Pretoria to bar Fraser from interfering with his duties.





Dintwe claimed Fraser had allegedly sought to revoke his security clearance and had interfered with his functions while he was investigating a complaint lodged against the SSA director general.



