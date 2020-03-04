'I'll be in office until 2023,' says defiant Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Johannesburg - A defiant Public Protector Busi Mkhwebane on Wednesday insisted that she would be in office until the end of her term in office in 2023 despite moves by the DA to have her removed from the Chapter 9 institution.





In a wide-ranging interview on Johannesburg-based talk radio station Power FM, Mkhwebane said she was not going anywhere.



”I’m not going anywhere; I’m here to serve South Africans until 2023. I will stay until 2023,” she told Power FM anchor Aldrin Sampear.



Mkhwebane has been under fire since the DA announced that it had written to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise to initiate a parliamentary motion to have her removed from office, citing several adverse findings against her including a personal costs order that was confirmed by a unanimous decision of the Constitutional Court.



The apex court found that Mkhwebane had acted in bad faith and was dishonest during her investigation into the Absa-Bankorp lifeboat from the Reserve Bank, which was initially investigated by CIEX, asset recovery agency set up by former top British spy Michael Oatley.



The official opposition announced last month that it had submitted over 7 000 pages of evidence to support its bid to have Mkhwebane ousted.



However, Mkhwebane said her troubles started when she released the report on the investigation into the lifeboat in June 2017.



