Ill-health keeps Zuma and Zulu King away from KZN SOPA

Durban - Amid expectations that former President Jacob Zuma would grace the 2020 KZN State of the Province Address and make his first official appearance of the year, the ex-national leader was a no-show.

This was despite earlier indications that he would attend the prestigious event. Instead, one of his sons, Duduzane Zuma, attended the glittering event held in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday. It was not clear whether Zuma junior was a replacement for his father or if he was invited separately.

However, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala told the gathering that Zuma was still recovering from an undisclosed illness, hence the no-show. Zuma recently returned to a rowdy welcome by his supporters from Cuba where he was receiving medical treatment.

His stay in Cuba set him on a collision course with the Pietermaritzburg High Court which on February 4 issued a warrant of arrest for not showing up in court.

Also unable to attend the gathering was Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini who according to Zikalala was down with some undisclosed ailment.