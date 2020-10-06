’I'm aware of the arrest warrant, they're coming. It's not fake news,’ says Ace Magashule

Johannesburg - ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule has rebutted talk that news of his intended arrest was fake news. Magashule has gone on record to confirm to Independent Media that he is aware that his name appears on a list of people allegedly earmarked for arrest by the NPA.

"I'm aware. I said its going to be a Hollywood style type (of) arrest. They shouldn't spin it now,“ Magashule said shortly before midnight on Tuesday

It is understood that Magashule will be arrested and charged over his role in the controversial Vrede Dairy Farm project. He will be charged for his alleged ’’failure to exercise oversight’’ relating to the Vrede Dairy Farm investigation.

Magashule was the premier of the Free State when money meant to empower emerging farmers was allegedly misused.

"I will address media at an appropriate time" Magashule said.