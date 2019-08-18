Outgoing eThekwini interim mayor Fawzia Peer says she will wait for her party to tell her where she should go next and do as instructed as "no one defies the ANC". File picture: GCIS

Durban - Outgoing eThekwini interim mayor Fawzia Peer says if the ANC decides so, she is more than ready to serve as an ordinary councillor in the same council she was once the second in command. Peer says she will wait for her party to tell her where she should go next and do as instructed as "no one defies the ANC".

Speaking briefly to Independent Media in Durban on Sunday on the sidelines of a meeting of ANC branches that gathered to back the provincial leaderships decision to fire her former political boss, Zandile Gumede, Peer said for the time being she is keeping the seat warm until a new mayor is named.

"I will serve wherever the ANC say I must serve as loyal and disciplined member. No one defies the ANC once it has spoken, you go where you have been deployed... For now I am holding the fort," Peer said.

Meanwhile, Gumede, writing on her Facebook page on Sunday, immediately after the meeting where she was lambasted, sarcastically poked fun at the members as displaying false unity.

Using a Zulu idiom, she wrote: "Bahlangene phezulu kanti phansi bangamahele." Loosely translated, Gumede meant that they are displaying false unity to the public yet they are deeply divided.

This was in apparent reference to the fact that the gathering was attended and led by Thabani Nyawose and Bheki Ntuli, whom are both known to harbour ambitions of being regional chairperson on different slates.

Political Bureau