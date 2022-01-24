Immediate suspension of Western Cape MEC Albert Fritz raises eyebrows
Share this article:
The sudden suspension of Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has raised many questions, with the ANC in the province demanding answers on what led to Premier Alan Winde’s decision.
In a statement on Sunday evening, Winde indicated that the suspension follows serious allegations pertaining to the conduct of Fritz, who also serves as the DA’s provincial leader.
Winde said he had engaged with the MEC on the allegations and his intention to suspend Fritz with immediate effect, which according to Winde, Fritz never disputed.
“I have initiated a full investigation which must proceed on an unhindered basis. Minister Fritz has offered his full co-operation in this investigation.
“An update will be provided in due course,” Winde said.
But provincial ANC MPL Cameron Dugmore has called for more details on what he described as an “extraordinary measure” – referring to the immediate suspension.
“So far, no reasons have been given for this extraordinary measure. However, the fact that the MEC, who is also the DA’s provincial leader, has been suspended in a most un-Alan Winde-like move, is a clear indication that something seriously is wrong.
“We demand a full and immediate explanation of the allegations against MEC Fritz. In the interest of transparency, open governance, and his responsibility to the people of the province, we demand the premier comes clean and plays open cards with us. We don’t want to speculate on the reasons, we want the truth, and we want it now,” Dugmore said.
Political Bureau