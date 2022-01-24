Immediate suspension of Western Cape MEC Albert Fritz raises eyebrows

The sudden suspension of Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has raised many questions, with the ANC in the province demanding answers on what led to Premier Alan Winde’s decision. In a statement on Sunday evening, Winde indicated that the suspension follows serious allegations pertaining to the conduct of Fritz, who also serves as the DA’s provincial leader.

Winde said he had engaged with the MEC on the allegations and his intention to suspend Fritz with immediate effect, which according to Winde, Fritz never disputed. “I have initiated a full investigation which must proceed on an unhindered basis. Minister Fritz has offered his full co-operation in this investigation. “An update will be provided in due course,” Winde said.