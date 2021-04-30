Implementation of step aside resolution delayed as ANC waits for NEC's nod

Durban - The ANC's step aside resolution which has been in the making since August last year has been delayed once again pending one more last nod.

This time around, the resolution – which compels party leaders and senior members accused of wrongdoing and already criminally charged to step aside – needs the approval of the party’s national executive committee (NEC) and this is likely to delay the implementation process by at least a week.

This comes as the list of leaders who have to step aside, as submitted by the nine provinces, are yet to go through the national working committee (NWC) and later to the NEC for the very last ratification.

This was revealed by ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe on Thursday after being asked when exactly the members have to step aside and who they were.

Mabe told Independent Media that while he was not sure of the exact date of stepping aside, the final list, which would come from the office of the secretary-general Ace Magashule, still had to be ratified.

“We cannot give a date… remember that we have got the NWC and later the NEC coming (in the next) weekend. When the NEC meets over that weekend, it will process all the reports coming from the work done by the office of the SG,” Mabe said.

However, while several members of the party have to step aside, the attention is on Magashule, the party’s cog who has been on a nationwide consultation meetings with former ANC leaders such as Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma, Kgalema Motlanthe and Matthews Phosa.

While other provinces are yet to divulge the number of leaders who have to step aside, the provincial secretary of the ANC in Northern Cape, Deshi Ngxanga, said they only have one member who is affected.

“The only comrade who faces corruption allegation in the province is Cde (comrade) Julia Katong. Cde Katong already appeared two times in court (and) Cde Katong is a councillor in Joe Morolong Municipality (Kuruman). She has been informed about the step-aside rule,” Ngxanga revealed.

On April 19 this year, KZN ANC provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli told Independent Media that they have submitted 13 names of members who have to step aside.

Although Ntuli did not reveal the names and the alleged offences of the members, it is understood that some of them face charges of rape, murder, corruption, attempted murder, stock theft, theft, driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal carrying of firearms and charges relating to fraudulently earning child support grants.

The list is similar to the one the provincial structure submitted to Luthuli House in September last year.

Also, a large portion of the 13 members who are accused are councillors in eThekwini and some come from Newcastle.

Among the eThekwini councillors are Sithenjwa Nyawose and Mthokozisi Nojiyeza, who are accused of committing fraud during the issuing of waste tenders for uMlazi township.

What is still not clear regarding the KZN list is what is going to happen to former MEC and party provincial deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu and Zandile Gumede, who have been previously cleared to return to work by the Sipho Magwaza-led provincial integrity commission.

Mabuyakhulu referred all questions about this to the Ntuli.

“As I have stated before, the provincial secretary of our organisation will be well placed to respond to your question,” Mabuyakhulu said.

Gumede did not respond to requests for comment.

Two weeks ago, her supporters said forcing her to step aside once again would be a grave injustice, arguing that the PIC had previously cleared her and she has already paid her dues as the ANC ill-treated her before she was recalled as the mayor of eThekwini in August 2019.

Related Video:

[email protected]

Political Bureau