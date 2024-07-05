IN PICS | ‘So help me God!’ Ministers take the oath and affirmation for 7th Administration
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo administers the oath to Communications Minister Solly Malatsi at the swearing-in ceremony of ministers from his Government of National Unity Cabinet.
Taking the oath: Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube is sworn-in by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: GCIS
Newly elected Sports Minister, Gayton McKenzie, announced that he will donate 100% of his parliamentary salary to the Joshlin Smith Foundation for missing children.Picture Ayanda NdamaneChief Justice Raymond Zondo administers the oath to Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie at the swearing-in ceremony of ministers from his Government of National Unity Cabinet.
Over 70 ministers and deputy ministers who form part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet for the 7th administration were sworn-in to office by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday.
The Cabinet members representing the Government of National Unity are from more than 10 political parties including the ANC, DA, IFP, PA, FF Plus, PAC, UDM, Good, Al-Jama-ah, Rise Mzansi and the NFP.
In a lengthy ceremony on Wednesday, the respective ministers took office. They say a picture says a thousands words, so let’s let the pictures, courtesy of the GCIS, do the talking.
From Sihle Zikalala, Senzo Mchunu to Jomo Sibiya, Ramaphosa’s ANC half of the cabinet is filled with his most trusted allies, as well as new young blood in the likes of Nonceba Mhlauli, Zuko Godlimpi, Nobuhle Nkabane and Phumzile Mgcina, who are all in the camp of the ANC Youth League.
While in terms of the ANC Women’s League, Angie Motshekga, Sisi Tolashe and company, are represented, as are the communists by Blade Nzimande and Buti Manamela.
From the GNU parties outside the ANC, the DA forwarded the names of John Steenhuisen, who then included his close Durban pal, Dean Macpherson, his chief whip Siviwe Gwarube, Leon Schreiber, Dion George and former party spokesperson Solly Malatsi, were handed the six ministerial posts.
Ramaphosa gave the PAC president Mzwanele Nyontso the land reform portfolio, Gayton McKenzie of the PA the Sports, Arts and Culture portfolio, Patricia De Lille of Good got the tourism gig and FF Plus’ leader Pieter Groenewald has been tasked with correctional services, while UDM leader Bantu Holomisa will be deputy minister in defence and Ganief Hendricks of Al-Jama-ah, is deputy minister for social development.