IN PICS | ‘So help me God!’ Ministers take the oath and affirmation for 7th Administration

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo administers the oath to Communications Minister Solly Malatsi at the swearing-in ceremony of ministers from his Government of National Unity Cabinet.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo administers the oath to Deputy President Paul Mashatile at the swearing-in ceremony of ministers from his Government of National Unity Cabinet.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo administers the oath to Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen at the swearing-in ceremony of ministers from his Government of National Unity Cabinet.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo administers the oath to Land Reform Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso at the swearing-in ceremony of ministers from his Government of National Unity Cabinet.

Taking the oath: Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube is sworn-in by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: GCIS

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo administers the oath to Cogta Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa at the swearing-in ceremony of ministers from his Government of National Unity Cabinet.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo administers the oath to Defence Minister Angie Motshekga at the swearing-in ceremony of ministers from his Government of National Unity Cabinet.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo administers the oath to Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa at the swearing-in ceremony of ministers from his Government of National Unity Cabinet.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo administers the oath to Science Minister Blade Nzimande at the swearing-in ceremony of ministers from his Government of National Unity Cabinet.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo administers the oath to Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana at the swearing-in ceremony of ministers from his Government of National Unity Cabinet.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo administers the oath to Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi at the swearing-in ceremony of ministers from his Government of National Unity Cabinet.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo administers the oath to Higher Education Minister Nobuhle Nkabane at the swearing-in ceremony of ministers from his Government of National Unity Cabinet.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo administers the oath to Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber at the swearing-in ceremony of ministers from his Government of National Unity Cabinet.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo administers the oath to International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola at the swearing-in ceremony of ministers from his Government of National Unity Cabinet.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo administers the oath to Mineral and Petrolem Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe at the swearing-in ceremony of ministers from his Government of National Unity Cabinet.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo administers the oath to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu at the swearing-in ceremony of ministers from his Government of National Unity Cabinet.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo administers the oath to Presidency Minister Khumbuzo Ntshaveni at the swearing-in ceremony of ministers from his Government of National Unity Cabinet.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo administers the oath to Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson at the swearing-in ceremony of ministers from his Government of National Unity Cabinet.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo administers the oath to Small Business Development Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams at the swearing-in ceremony of ministers from his Government of National Unity Cabinet.

Newly elected Sports Minister, Gayton McKenzie, announced that he will donate 100% of his parliamentary salary to the Joshlin Smith Foundation for missing children.Picture Ayanda NdamaneChief Justice Raymond Zondo administers the oath to Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie at the swearing-in ceremony of ministers from his Government of National Unity Cabinet.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo administers the oath to Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille at the swearing-in ceremony of ministers from his Government of National Unity Cabinet.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo administers the oath to Trade and Industry Minister Parks Tau at the swearing-in ceremony of ministers from his Government of National Unity Cabinet.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo administers the oath to Transport Minister Barbara Creecy at the swearing-in ceremony of ministers from his Government of National Unity Cabinet.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo administers the oath to Public Works Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala at the swearing-in ceremony of ministers from his Government of National Unity Cabinet.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo administers the oath to Employment and Labour Deputy Minister Jomo Sibiya at the swearing-in ceremony of ministers from his Government of National Unity Cabinet.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo administers the oath to Public Service and Administration Deputy Minister Pinky Kekana at the swearing-in ceremony of ministers from his Government of National Unity Cabinet.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo administers the oath to Electricity Deputy Minister Samantha Graham-Maré at the swearing-in ceremony of ministers from his Government of National Unity Cabinet.