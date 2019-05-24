Picture: GCIS

Johannesburg - Provision had been made for members of the public to witness the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday, according to the government's communications department.



Thirty-two thousand of the 51 762 seats at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria had been made available to the public, said GCIS.





Members of the public unable to attend the event in person have been encouraged to watch proceedings at public viewing sites across the provinces.





"A list and addresses of the viewing sites with contact person(s) and the coordinates is available on https://bit.ly/2VWZhFR. P roceedings of the Presidential Inauguration will also be live streamed on the government website: https://www.gov.za/inauguratio n2019," Phumla Williams, acting director-general of the GCIS said.





Picture: GCIS

The event would cater for those with disabilities and sign language interpreters would be signing from the stage, said Williams.





There would also be park-and-ride shuttles from the Tshwane Events Centre (Pretoria Showgrounds) to the stadium.





The shuttles will start operating from 3am on Saturday. Roads were closed from Friday at 3pm and would be closed until Sunday, 6am.







African News Agency (ANA)