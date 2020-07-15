Increased policing guaranteed to enforce lockdown regulations on alcohol and tobacco, warns Bheki Cele

Johannesburg - Police Minister Bheki Cele has warned citizens that SAPS, SANDF and traffic police members will be patrolling and conducting regular roadblocks to ensure that regulations banning the sale of alcohol and tobacco are strictly adhered to. Cele was speaking on Wednesday at the justice, crime prevention and security cluster briefing. The address follows President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Sunday where he announced the country would remain under level 3 of the national lockdown. He announced an introduction of a curfew between 9 pm and 4 am and the ban on alcohol sales. Cele said alcohol could only be consumed at home and anyone found transporting alcohol will be arrested. He said citizens should refrain from buying alcohol during this time as it was illegal. If one is found violating the regulations they will face a fine or even jail time depending on the discretion of the magistrate presiding over a matter.

"People are allowed to drink alcohol in private, inside their homes or their yards but not in public spaces, on pavements or in their vehicles. Law enforcement officials have been instructed to act resolutely to enforce compliance with the regulations, arresting those who breach the regulations and ensuring that they are successfully prosecuted. Convictions will result in either fines or jail terms depending on the discretion of the court," Cele said.

He also stressed that wearing of masks was now mandatory and people found to not be wearing a mask in public could face a fine and/or jail time.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola clarified that a compliance officer responsible for ensuring people wear masks in a building will be the one who faces a fine.

"Criminalising (for the public) is still on the agenda. If there is continued non-compliance the government will consider criminalising the non-wearing of masks by members of the public," Lamola said.

The security cluster is also concerned about gatherings that take place before or after a funeral. He said these should stop.

"The cluster has noticed an increase in social gatherings before and after funerals. The night vigil before the burial and the so-called “after-tears” following the burial, remains prohibited gatherings. No alcohol may be consumed at the actual funeral either."

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's special #Coronavirus page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za