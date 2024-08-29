Independent candidate Andrew Akkers scoops Durban’s Ward 34 from DA

Scooping 43.93% of the votes in the latest municipal elections, independent candidate, Andrew Akkers has been voted in as Ward 34 councillor in eThekwini. The ward, which covers the areas of Avoca, Effingham, Greenwood Park, Kenville, Sea Cow Lake and Riverhorse Valley was previously won by the Democratic Alliance (DA). The ward was previously represented by the DA and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 41.92%.

The ward was also contested by Thamsanqa Bongani Dlamini of the African Movement Congress (AMC), Mashinini Alpheous Nkosi of the African National Congress (ANC), Jerald Raghunath of the DA and Thembisile Patricia Khuzwayo of Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party. Speaking to IOL, Akkers said he was looking forward to the task. “My team and I are truly excited about the opportunity to make a greater impact in the community through this expanded role. As I've emphasised numerous times, I am not a politician but a community activist, and my sole focus is on making a difference in Ward 34,” Akkers said.