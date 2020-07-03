Independent investigators to probe eviction of naked man in Khayelitsha

Cape Town - Cape Town mayor Dan Plato has said that independent investigators would be probing the circumstances surrounding the controversial eviction of a naked man, Bulelani Qolani, from his shack in Khayelitsha this week. In a statement released on Friday, Plato said this was to ensure the findings from the independent body were above reproach given the public interest in the case. This comes after the City of Cape Town suspended four of its law enforcement officers who were filmed evicting Qolani from his shack. The footage of the eviction has since gone viral across all social media platforms. Plato said all video and photographic evidence gathered by officers and residents in the area would be handed over to the independent investigators. He said included in this was footage showing that Qolani was initially clothed at the time of the operation and not taking a shower or bath as reported.

Plato said while reports stated that Qolani had purposefully undressed in an attempt to curb the anti-land invasion operation, he did not condone the "undignified and shameful" circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We will await the findings of the independent investigators in this regard. I have asked that this matter be concluded by no later than Friday, 10 July,” Plato said.

The independent investigators were brought in, the mayor said, on recommendation of the city's executive director for safety and security, Richard Bosman, and member for the mayoral committee for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith.

According to a high court order, the City of Cape Town has the power to remove any new illegally erected structures on the Empolweni piece of land in question. However, 49 structures were allowed to remain on the land until the matter is heard in court.

