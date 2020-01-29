Johannesburg - The Public Service Commission (PSC) has launched an independent investigation into allegations that its director-general Dr. Dovhani Mamphiswana appointed the mother of his love child as chief director for profession ethics.
The PSC announced on Wednesday that Johannesburg advocate Smanga Sethene would lead the independent probe into allegations against Mamphiswana.
According to the commission, Sethene was engaged by the Office of the State Attorney to investigate allegations of nepotism in the filling of the post of chief director: professional ethics.
The Sunday Independent reported that Mamphiswana allegedly refused to recuse himself from the October 2019 selection process which appointed the woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the seven-year-old child born out of wedlock.
She reportedly started in her job in December.