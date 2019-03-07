Ajay and Atul Gupta Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - The Hawks confirmed in Parliament on Wednesday that they were waiting for a response from India and the United Arab Emirates regarding a request to extradite the Guptas. They also confirmed that they had appointed a senior official to sit in the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture to gather information to pursue in some of the cases.

The head of the Hawks, Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya, was briefing the portfolio committee on police when he revealed progress made in some high-profile cases they are investigating.

Lebeya said while there had been progress in some cases, they were still finalising investigations in some matters.

Several people have been implicated during the Zondo Commission and some of the cases relate to facilities management company Bosasa.

The Hawks are also investigating the Eskom case with Tegeta and Trillian, to the value of R2.4billion.

Lebeya said they did not want to miss any evidence at the commission.

“We have seconded a colonel to the Zondo Commission, we don't want to miss anything,” said Lebeya.

He added that they were working hard on state capture cases and would want to ensure that nothing fell through the cracks.

On the extradition of the Guptas, they were waiting for India and the UAE to come back to them after their requests last November.

“We are waiting for the Mutual Legal Assistance feedback from India and the UAE,” said Lebeya.

The Hawks are also making progress in the investigation of Steinhoff.

“On this matter an application of Mutual Legal Assistance was finalised and sent to Austria, and we are waiting for feedback,” said Lebeya.

Steinhoff lost more than 90% of its value during the accounting fraud scandal. The Hawks have obtained 21 statements from witnesses.

Lebeya also told MPs that progress had been made in the investigation into the purchase of the Optimum coal mine by the Guptas.

He said they were investigating the R659m pre-payment made by Eskom to Tegeta, to buy the mine, and the use of the rehabilitation fund to the value of more than R1.4bn.

Political Bureau