Indonesia's Subianto claims presidential election victory in first round

Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto claimed victory in the first round of the archipelago's presidential election Wednesday after preliminary results indicated he was on course to be elected leader of Southeast Asia's biggest economy. Official results are not due until next month but government-approved pollsters who collected a sample of votes at polling stations for previously reliable "quick counts" put Subianto on more than 55%, with most of the vote sample counted.

"All counts, all pollsters... showed figures that Prabowo-Gibran won in one round. This victory should be a victory for all Indonesians," he told a crowd at an arena in central Jakarta, referring also to his running mate. The preliminary results put him on track for a majority over his rivals Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo to avoid a second-round runoff vote, which would have taken place in June. Subianto needs to claim more than 50% of the overall vote and at least a fifth of ballots cast in over half the country's 38 provinces to secure the presidency.

While claiming victory Subianto said he would wait for the "official result" from the election commission. "We believe Indonesian democracy is running well. The people have determined, the people have decided," he told supporters. The 72-year-old - who pushed street protests and launched legal challenges after losing the previous two elections - rose in popularity after joining forces with President Joko Widodo's eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka.