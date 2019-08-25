PAC president Narius Moloto addresses members of his party during a conference at the Mdala Environmental Centre in Mpumalanga. Picture: Balise Mabona/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Infighting and factional battles continue to haunt the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) founded by struggle stalwart Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe, following the latest disputed “re-election” of Narius Moloto as party president in Polokwane over the weekend. The bickering between two PAC factions continued throughout the weekend after the elective conference organised by the Moloto’s faction. Another faction led by Apa Pooe - PAC secretary general had disputed the outcome of the Polokwane conference saying it was “illegal and unlawful”.

Pooe told the media that the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria issued an order on Friday instructing Moloto to refrain from holding an elective conference under the banner of the PAC.

He said Moloto and his supporters ignored the court order and “decided to hold a get-together in which they elected themselves into positions.”

Moloto was placed on suspension last month following his “unilateral” decision to suspend the PAC constitution and placed his party under administration. Pooe and his supporters approached the High Court in Pretoria which overturned Moloto’s decision.

Early in July, the High Court ordered Moloto and Pooe to hold an elective conference on August 29 until 31 to allow it to elect a new leadership for the party. The court ordered both factions to jointly work together for the success of such elective conference.

Now, Pooe is accusing Moloto of reneging on that court ruling. He is adamant that the PAC will hold its elective conference in Bloemfontein this weekend. He said Moloto was in contempt of court.

But Moloto is adamant that his conference was legal saying he was not expecting any court challenge to his reelection as party president.

He said he has appealed to the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein which set aside the ruling which overturned his decision to suspend the PAC constitution.

