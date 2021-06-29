Inquiry cleared Eskom’s De Ruyter of racism, board chair tells Scopa

ESKOM has stuck to its guns that there was no basis for allegations of racism against chief executive Andre de Ruyter. The power utility was appearing before Parliament’s finance watchdog, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts, to table its report into the investigation.

Eskom board chairperson Professor Malegapuru Makgoba told MPs the report had cleared De Ruyter of racism. This follows allegations by former chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano in February last year against De Ruyter, in which he accused the latter of racism. The company appointed advocate Ishmael Semenya, SC, to launch a probe. Tshintangano was found guilty of misconduct and other charges on May 28 and was dismissed by the power utility.

In the same report the hearing found there was no basis for the racism allegations against De Ruyter. Makgoba said that as far as they were concerned the report has been concluded. “As far as we are concerned none of the allegations that Tshitangano brought could be substantiated after Semenya conducted this investigation,” said Makgoba.

He said the report has cleared De Ruyter of racism allegations. The focus should be on dealing with issues facing the power utility. Makgoba said Tshitangano had sent him a letter making allegations against De Ruyter. But in his investigation he did not find the basis for the allegations.