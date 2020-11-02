Inside the Belly of the Beast: Angelo Agrizzi’s explosive memoir gives an inside glimpse into Bosasa & state capture

Durban - Former Bosasa Chief Operations Officer and corruption whistleblower, Angelo Agrizzi, has lifted the lid on a legacy of secrecy to expose two decades of untold greed, politicking, corruption, racism, bribery, and deep state capture in a book titled, Inside the Belly of the Beast: The Real Bosasa Story. Journalist Ferial Haffajee was joined by Agrizzi’s legal representative, Daniel Witz and publisher Melanie Ferguson, at a Zoom virtual launch of the book on Monday. The book was published by Truth Be Told Publishers and is distributed by Protea Distribution. Inside the Belly of the Beast: The Real Bosasa Story has been described as a "a mind-blowing exploration of the fraudulent workings of a company founded on deception, under the cult-like leadership of the master himself, Gavin Watson." Agrizzi is one of the few people with a first-hand account of what really happened behind the closed doors.

The book goes on to expose the corporate and political crimes that redirected billions meant for the citizens of this country.

The book also fingers Watson as the main roleplayer in many dodgy dealings and payments amounting to billions of rands.

Watson died in a car crash just outside the OR Tambo International Airport precinct last year.

Meanwhile, according to Witz, Agrizzi remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Witz, revealed that Agrizzi was still on a ventilator.

"His lungs and kidneys are not great but I have no doubt that he will get through," he said.

Agrizzi was granted bail last week.

On Friday, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng overturned a ruling by a lower court and granted Agrizzi bail in the form of surety.

Agrizzi had to hand over his R16m Italian villa to the State as part of the bail conditions.

Agrizzi is facing corruption charges for allegedly giving kickbacks to former ANC MP Vincent Smith.

