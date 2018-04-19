PRETORIA - Despite being moved from the department of state security, investigations into the conduct of former director-general Arthur Fraser will continue, Inspector General of Intelligence (IGI) Setlhomamaru Dintwe said on Thursday.

"After the Inspector General launched the urgent [high court] application, Mr Fraser was removed from his former position as director general of the state security agency. Mr Fraser’s removal does not bring an end to the inspector general’s investigations into the allegations against Mr Fraser, and these investigations will continue,” Dintwe said in a media statement.

Following Dintwe's shocking claims that Fraser had been obstructing the functioning of his office in order to stop the watchdog body from investigating serious allegations against him, Fraser was hastily moved to the department of correctional services as its new director-general where he is expected to assume his duties on Friday.

On Thursday morning, several media houses were at the High Court in Pretoria, anticipating to cover Dintwe’s urgent application for an interdict to bar Fraser from interfering with his work.

That application did not proceed in court.

In his statement, Dintwe said Minister of State Security Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba had suspended Fraser’s decision to withdraw the IGI’s security clearance.

“The minister and the acting [new] director-general have further confirmed that the inspector general will be provided with all classified information required for the execution of his functions. The inspector general is grateful for the minister’s intervention in the matter and will immediately continue with the execution of his functions,” said Dintwe.

“The minister and the acting director-general have both undertaken to the court and the inspector general, that they will not interfere with and cooperate with the inspector general’s investigations. The inspector general welcomes these undertakings and commitments.”

He said it is “of critical importance” that the inspector general be protected from any interference with the execution of his constitutional mandate.

“The inspector general has therefore applied to the High Court for a declaration that several sections of the Intelligence Services Oversight Act are unconstitutional. This application remains before court and will be heard on a date to be determined,” said Dintwe.

“The inspector general will engage with the newly appointed acting director general, the minister and the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence with a view to reaching consensus on a legislative framework that would enable the inspector general to properly execute his constitutional mandate.”

African News Agency/ANA