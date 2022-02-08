Inspector-General of Intelligence candidate calls for security services to stay out of politics

Cape Town - Clarence Tshitereke, a candidate for the position of Inspector-General of Intelligence, has called for the security services not to be involved in political matters.

He told a panel of MPs on Tuesday that not being involved in politics was an important mandate for members of the security services. “I would like to make reference to the governing principles that are outlined in the Constitution, particularly Section 198. It spells out at least four principles. Those principles are that the national security must reflect the resolve of South Africans, both as individuals and a nation, to live equally without fear of want; to live in peace and harmony; and to seek a better life. “Such national security must be pursued in compliance with international law and that precludes South Africans from engaging in armed conflict, except as provided for in the Constitution and law,” he said.

Tshitereke added that national security must be subject to the authority of Parliament and the national executive. Furthermore, he said there is a need for security services to be non-political and not to further the interests of a political party. “This is important because the security services are the custodians of the most intrusive of state powers and if there is no oversight over the activities of what they do, a lot of harm can be caused, particularly in relation to the primary responsibility of the state.”

DA MP Dirk Stubbe asked Tshitereke what he would do differently as Inspector-General of Intelligence. “We need to focus on compliance and that compliance as defined in the primary responsibilities of the IGI is to monitor compliance by the services with the Constitution, with applicable laws, with relevant policies. It is also to review the activities of the inspectorate responsibilities,” Tshitereke said. He emphasised that through working with the joint standing committee on intelligence, the Inspector-General of Intelligence would be responsible for holding people accountable. “I would ensure that I do my work and present recommendations. I will work with this committee to ensure that those recommendations are implemented.”

Tshitereke said there are some inherent weaknesses in legislation in relation to the Inspector-General of Intelligence. “The primary responsibility of initiating new legislation rests with this committee. What I could do is provide specific areas where as the Inspector-General of Intelligence I feel there are limitations in terms of providing effective oversight and such recommendations will inform how the committee goes about the process of initiating legislative changes.” ANC MP Kenneth Mmoiemang asked what measures Tshitereke would implement to mitigate the challenges faced within intelligence, particularly as a result of the office’s close proximity to office-bearers, and ensure the independence of the inspector-general. To this Tshitereke made specific reference to a chapter in the Mufamadi report - drafted by former minister Sydney Mufamadi - which focuses on the good and bad role the executive had played.

“Members of the security services are supposed to be apolitical. They should not advance the party interests of any political party. The IGI has a specific mandate and that mandate requires it to report to this specific committee. In those instances where it picks up political interference jeopardising it from achieving its primary responsibilities - there is a requirement also for the political office-bearers to play within the rules as defined.” He added that political interference had compromised intelligence capacity and capability over the past few years. [email protected]