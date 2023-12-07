Inspector-General of Intelligence wants his findings to be binding

The Inspector-General of Intelligence, Imtiaz Fazel, has called for the parliamentary committee that is processing the General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill to consider making his recommendations binding. Fazel told members of the ad hoc committee on Thursday that some of the recommendations made by his office were not implemented by the spy agencies in the country.

Fazel said the bill that has been tabled was also seeking to limit his powers. He urged the committee to give him more powers. . The Inspector-General also called for the independence of his office, as happens with other institutions. Currently, there was research undertaken on the institutional form of this independence.

However, Fazel said they want findings against intelligence agencies to be binding. “We are proposing that section 7.7(a) be amended to provide that the reports of the inspector-general contemplated should contain findings and recommendations for all functions, which recommendations shall be binding. “It is an important provision we are introducing, chairperson. We found that in the most recent reports we made 234 findings on all the intelligence services that were accompanied by 130 recommendations. These recommendations, as well as findings, were subject to consultations with the heads of services and respective ministers.