Interim CEO leaves SA Express after 18 months

Durban - The board of directors of South African Express (SA Express) said on Monday that the company's interim CEO, Siza Mzimela, was leaving the airline after just 18 months "to pursue other options".

"Mzimela joined SA Express as interim CEO following her role as a member of the intervention team entrusted with the mammoth task of resuscitating the airline after it had been grounded," said the company's divisional manager for marketing, brand and product, Mpho Majatladi.

Majatladi said that "in just 18 months and against incredible odds", SA Express board and management had made "huge strides" in restoring the carrier.

"All malfeasance that led to the corrosion of governance structures was eradicated."

"Despite her stated intention of a limited tenure at the airline, her commitment and passion for SA Express has been resolute, opting to remain with the team through highly challenging times. To ensure that the role of permanent CEO is filled, the Board put forward a recommendation of three names to the Shareholder 12 months ago and awaits a response."