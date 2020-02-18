Durban - The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has called on the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to investigate former president FW de Klerk for his now infamous utterances about apartheid, that the evil regime was not a crime against humanity.
The ATM approached the SAHRC on Monday after the FW de Klerk Foundation apologised for saying apartheid was not a crime against humanity.
In a statement, ATM said De Klerk should be investigated for hate speech “and apply the appropriate sanction”.
In a letter addressed to SAHRC chief executive officer Adv Tseliso Thipanyane, ATM president Vuyo Zungula said de Klerk and his foundation had embarrassed the country’s constitution.
Zungula said despite the apology, de Klerk should still be reprimanded “for his irresponsible behaviour and for undermining the peaceful principles in the Constitution”.