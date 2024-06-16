Investigating Directorate rubbishes claims of Gwede Mantashe's imminent arrest

The Investigating Directorate (ID) has rubbished claims that Gwede Mantashe will be arrested soon. The reports allege that plans are in motion to arrest Mantashe, the country's Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy. Reports further allege that the 'imminent' arrest is linked to security upgrades at two of his properties.

Referring to the Sunday World article, the ID's Henry Mamothame, said the Directorate does not comment on its investigations and it is important that a misstatement attributed to its office must be corrected. "The ID has not decided nor discussed 'the imminent arrest' of Mr Mantashe. It is unclear where these comments come from, but they are not from the ID," Mamothame said. "The ID will continue to do its work without fear, favour or prejudice and should be given the space to do so without any unnecessary and unwarranted speculations," he added.