East London - The University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu has been cleared by independent assessors appointed to investigate the source and nature of the institution’s problems, including an affair with a subordinate.
Independent assessors professors Chris Brink and Louis Molamu were appointed by Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Dr Blade Nzimande in July to investigate the troubles facing one of the country’s historic universities and recommend measures to restore good governance and management at the institution.
Brink and Molamu state that they do not recommend disciplinary action against him.
Buhlungu, the institution’s vice-chancellor since February 2017, was accused of having an autocratic leadership style, blamed for being disruptive and pursuing a nefarious agenda under the guise of busting corruption, among others.
The independent assessors cleared Buhlungu of allegations that he had a romantic relationship with his office manager and that she was irregularly appointed. Instead, they have recommended to Department that after the one-year term of Professor Loyiso Nongxa’s tenure as administrator the University of Fort Hare should be subjected to increased and regular scrutiny for another three years.