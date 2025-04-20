Investigation launched into shooting of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's vehicle

Investigations are under way after one of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's official cars were shot at, earlier this month. Speaking to IOL, Mashatile's spokesperson, Keith Khoza, said Mashatile was on his way home following the last African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Boksburg, near the N12.

Although Khoza could not go into details, he added the matter was under investigation by police. "The deputy president was not harmed in the incident but this raised questions of who was responsible for the attack," Khoza said. When asked for comment, South African Police Service national spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said, “The SAPS does not discuss or comment on safety and security aspects concerning the President, the Deputy President including cabinet members in the public domain.”

This development occurs against a backdrop of growing concern over the safety of senior government officials in South Africa. Mashatile's security detail personnel were previously involved in a serious confrontation on Johannesburg's N1 freeway. In July 2023, a group of Mashatile's security guards were caught in a viral video assaulting a driver and his passengers.

The officers were subject to immediate disciplinary action and official legal proceedings were initiated. Mashatile is currently in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) visiting the Kwasizabantu Mission on an ANC Easter Programme of visiting churches. [email protected]