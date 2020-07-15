Investigation report recommends Dovhani Mamphiswana and mistress be charged with fraud, corruption

Durban - A 37-page investigation report into allegations that the Director-General of the Public Service Commission (PSC), Dr Dovhani Mamphiswana, orchestrated the hiring of his mistress, has recommended that he, with the mistress, should be charged with fraud and corruption, among other charges. The report was compiled by Advocate Smanga Sethene on the instruction of the State attorney in Pretoria. During the investigation, friends of the mistress alleged one of the baby showers was held within PSC offices. The instruction to probe the allegations came in January this year, after the Sunday Independent reported that Mamphiswana allegedly chaired a panel which recommended the appointment of the mother of his child as a chief director for professional ethics. Sethene later noted that the report by the investigative Sunday newspaper was based on truths. Regarding the allegations against the DG, the position was based in Pretoria and the mistress who cannot be named to protect their child, was based in Bloemfontein and had to be moved.

Before making his recommendations, Sethene, who has public service experience as he once worked for two provincial government departments in KZN, detailed how Mampishwana tried in the past to help his mistress get a job. In one instance, it is alleged Mampishwana tried to get her a senior job in the Limpopo PSC but, upon realising she was pregnant, was not given the job.

“On 25 May 2012, Dr Mamphiswana was the DDG (deputy director-general): Integrity and Anti-Corruption at the PSC and was a member of the panel that shortlisted and interviewed other candidates for a position of Provincial Director: Limpopo. Ms... was one of the candidates shortlisted and interviewed. Ms.. was not appointed to that position. Ms… was probably in the early stages of her pregnancy as their child was born within nine months after that interview,” Sethene notes in the report.

The report found that Mamphiswana chaired the panel and never disclosed he personally knew the mistress. It also appeared the mistress knew she was going to get the job and started making plans to move to Pretoria minutes after coming out of the interview.

“Ms Amanda Kelengeshe (“Kelengeshe”) intimated to me that on 23 October 2019, Ms... came to her office and was the last candidate to be interviewed. According to Ms Kelengeshe, Ms... informed her that after the interview, she (mistress) coincidentally met, in the lady’s restroom, a member of the panel, Ms Mathenjwa, who allegedly said to Ms… “Well done, Sisi”. Ms Kelengeshe said Ms… appeared calm after the interview and stated that it went very well but the DG seemed impatient. As a parting shot, before her departure, Ms... allegedly informed Ms Kelengeshe that she would be looking for a place to live in the Centurion area so that her child would have access to good schools. Ms Kelengeshe did not think anything was unusual about the contemplated plans for relocation from Bloemfontein to Pretoria being mentioned immediately after the attendance of the interview,” reads the report.

The report concludes by recommending several recommendations, among them that President Cyril Ramaphosa must act against Mamphiswana and his mistress should pay back the money she earned after the irregular appointment and be demoted.

In response to the report, PSC spokesperson, Humphrey Ramafoko said Mamphiswana was currently studying it.

"Kindly note that the Director-General of the PSC, Dr D Mamphiswana is currently studying the report and he may consider his options thereafter," he said.

Political Bureau