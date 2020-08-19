Investigations unit confident of meeting deadlines set out by Ramaphosa

The Special Investigating Unit is confident that it would meet the six-week reporting on its Covid-19 investigation as directed by President Cyril Ramaphosa "We are on track to report to the president," SIU head Andy Mothibi told the standing committee on public accounts. "I engage with teams across the provinces. We do make project reviews every Friday. There is one this Friday," Mothibi said. "I am satisfied that we are making significant progress so we should be on target to report the first six weekly reports to the president," he added. While DA MP Alf Lees noted the SIU had not set out time-lines for its investigations, he said speed was of essence.

Lees also asked that when the report was made to Ramaphosa, Scopa was also furnished with a " copy to keep the public informed of the good work so that they have confidence."

Mothibi was non committal in furnishing the report other than saying he would make a note to Ramaphosa in that regard for possible public release of the report.

He agreed with Lees that speed was indeed of essence and his teams were aware of that.

"We always say we investigate with speed but we don't compromise investigations," he said.

"We really want to make sure we speed up the investigations and come out with findings," Mothibi added.

He said the first six-week report would be an indication of the speed and will include those complaints made when the lockdown started.

These included the "scooter ambulances"in the Eastern Cape, among others.

Mothibi, however, said the unit continued to receive new allegations almost every week and those allegations kept being added.

IOL