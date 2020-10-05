Involve black owned construction companies in major construction projects, Ramaphosa urged

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg – The South African Institute of Black Property Practitioners (SAIBPP) has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government to ensure that black-owned companies are involved in the construction of multibillion-rand infrastructure plans such as the Mooikloof Mega City housing launch on Sunday. SAIBPP president Tholo Makhaola was commenting after Balwin Properties was named as the property entity which would be responsible for the construction and development of the mega housing projects set to be completed within a year. “We understand that the government does not have the money to start such big projects. “That is the initiative of a private company. ’’The government only invested R30 billion in the project and the rest of the funds will come from Balwin Properties,” Makhaola said. He said, however, the government should have spelt out transformation imperatives to Balwin Properties to allow it to partner with black companies in delivering such huge projects.

“Black companies need to get into the entire value of supply chain management. They must emphasise to these big companies that the majority of black-owned companies need to share in these projects.

’’After all, black people are the majority in this country,” Makhaola said.

Presidential spokesperson Tyrone Seale was not available to comment.

The allocation of the tender to Balwin Properties made President Cyril Ramaphosa to continue trending on Twitter, with people expressing mixed views on the government partnership with Balwin.

One of the people who lodged a scathing attack on Ramaphosa was EFF leader Julius Malema, who accused the president of being afraid of white people.

Commenting today, Msomi NB accused Ramaphosa of being the face of WMC (white monopoly capital) “since the apartheid era so don’t be surprised when he’s enriching his buddies”.

Lungah supported Msomi, saying ’’rewarding his buddies’ R33 billion project but media houses aren’t screaming conflict of interest. Media houses in SA are the pits”.

In an apparent defence of Ramaphosa, Monwabisi Mbonda wrote: “You can never satisfy everybody in life, this is what I’ve learned from this Cyril Ramaphosa trend.”

Ramaphosa was also accused of having preferred Balwin Properties following reports that the owner allegedly contributed R30 million towards his campaign to become ANC president during the party’s elective conference in 2017.

ANC factional battles also played itself out on Twitter, with some of the contributors, such as Charlotte Khumalo, blaming former president Jacob Zuma for the attacks on Ramaphosa.

“They took the defeat of NDZ as a personal issue, Like how dare Cyril Ramaphosa take this from them! They even had the nerve to say DD betrayed them. The entitlement to our money is shocking!"

She was reacting to Khulani Qoma’s earlier post, when he said: “Zuma's family is very ’touched’ by Zuma's loss of power. His presidency was clearly a family affair."

Political Bureau