IOL Exclusive: Goma airport closure leaves SANDF soldiers trapped in the DRC

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) troops that are scheduled to return home are reportedly stranded in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) due to the closure of Goma International Airport, leaving the soldiers uncertain about when they will return home. The airport was shut down following a confrontation between M23 forces and SANDF personnel in January, which resulted in numerous casualties.

Sources within the SANDF, currently involved in a peacekeeping mission in the DRC, have expressed alarm over the situation, stating to IOL that the troops are trapped and unable to return home. The DRC government issued a notice earlier this month banning the use of Goma International Airport, citing security concerns linked to the presence of M23/AFC/RDF forces. This decision complicates recent agreements between the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the M23 regarding the repair and reopening of the airport.

The closure has elicited strong reactions from Rwanda, as it disrupts travel for Rwandan businesspeople and officials to the Great Lakes region, impacting trade and economic activities. The DRC maintains that the airport's reopening is contingent upon its exclusive authorisation. In February, Kinshasa justified the closure by citing violations of its territorial integrity by M23/AFC/RDF forces. Civil aviation authorities were notified due to the dangerous use of Goma Airport, exacerbated by the presence of the Rwandan Army,” said the source

“The DRC asserts that the airport falls under its exclusive national sovereignty and will not lift this ban until the situation improves, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2773, which demands the withdrawal of Rwandan troops.” Conditions in Goma are reportedly dire. Sanitation facilities have been non-functional for the past two months due to the inability of waste management trucks to access the area. Troops are also relying on M23 for water for drinking and bathing, raising significant concerns about the safety and welfare of South African personnel.

Insiders noted that neighbouring countries are hesitant to assist, fearing potential complicity in the ongoing conflict. When contacted for comment, the SANDF media liaison indicated that inquiries regarding the stranded troops should be directed to SADC, chaired by Zimbabwean President Emerson Mnangagwa. “Our command bodies have advised that SADC is best suited to respond to your questions. We will continue to engage with SADC for assistance,” the response read.

Earlier this year, 18 SADC troops, including 14 from South Africa, were killed in clashes with M23 rebels. Following this, SADC convened an extraordinary summit in Harare, Zimbabwe, where leaders, including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, decided to terminate the mandate of the SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) and initiate a phased withdrawal of troops. The summit addressed the worsening security situation in eastern DRC, expressing grave concern over M23's capture of key cities such as Goma and Bukavu, which has severely hindered humanitarian efforts.

Despite deploying SAMIDRC troops in December 2023 to assist the Congolese army in combating rebel forces, the mission struggled to meet its objectives. In a related development, DRC President Félix Tshisekedi has offered part of the country’s mineral resources to the US government in exchange for security guarantees, underscoring the complex interplay of international relations and local security challenges in the region. In February, SANDF Chief General Rudzani Maphwanya stated that M23 fighters are allegedly trained and backed by the Republic of Rwanda, a neighbouring country.

Reports from the DRC government, the United Nations, and the United States have indicated that the Tutsi-led M23 group is supported by Rwanda. The militia claims to seek protection for the interests of the Tutsi people in the DRC and other minorities. “The primary threat in this area comes from the rebel group that is alleged to be armed, supported, trained, and accompanied by the Rwandan Defence Force.

SAMIDRC conducted its mandated tasks but faced intermittent bombardment from M23 throughout 2024. "In response, our forces executed counter-bombardments. On January 23, 2025, the M23 rebels launched a full-scale attack on our troops in an attempt to take control of Sake, aiming to gain access to Goma, the provincial capital of eastern DRC," Maphwanya said.