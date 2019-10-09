Johannesburg - Senior officials of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), including former executive director Robert McBride, have asked the North Gauteng High Court to interdict the implementation of the Public Protector’s remedial action on Ipid.
Ipid national head of investigation Matthews Sesoko filed papers in the High Court in Pretoria asking the court to interdict Public Protector Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report on the alleged procurement irregularities and unlawful appointments - a report Mkhwebane published last month.
In her report following a complaint lodged by Cedrick Mthokozisi Dube in June last year, Mkhwebane found that Ipid unlawfully appointed Theresa Botha as a deputy director saying the unit had changed and manipulated the requirements of the post in order to suit Botha.
“As a result, the complainant and other qualifying qualifying candidates were disadvantaged and prejudiced by this maladministration and nepotism,” Mkhwebane said.
She also found that Ipid had improperly followed procurement processes when it appointed Fidelity Security Services to provide the services of an investigative analyst for the interpretation of cellular and other data in criminal investigations.