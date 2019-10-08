Durban - The Democratic Alliance has written to parliament's portfolio committee on police asking that the acting head and former head of the country's police watchdog appear before parliament to explain the closing of cases without proper investigation.
The DA's spokesperson on police, Andrew Whitfield, said committee chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson should "urgently" summon Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) acting head Victor Senna and former boss Robert McBride to explain allegations that cases were closed to manipulate IPIDs targets and consequently rake in additional funding from national Treasury.
"These are serious allegations of misconduct and fraud which require a full interrogation by parliament. This alleged criminality on the part of IPID does not only defraud the state of millions, but it also robs victims and their families of justice," said Whitfield.
The allegations were made by accountability group Viewfinder on Monday.
The group found that some of the cases closed without proper investigation included acts of rape, death as a result of police action, and death in police custody.