IPID leaders must account for alleged fraud, says the DA









Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) head Robert McBride at the state capture inquiry. File photo: Bhekikhaya Mabaso / African News Agency (ANA) Durban - The Democratic Alliance has written to parliament's portfolio committee on police asking that the acting head and former head of the country's police watchdog appear before parliament to explain the closing of cases without proper investigation. The DA's spokesperson on police, Andrew Whitfield, said committee chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson should "urgently" summon Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) acting head Victor Senna and former boss Robert McBride to explain allegations that cases were closed to manipulate IPIDs targets and consequently rake in additional funding from national Treasury. "These are serious allegations of misconduct and fraud which require a full interrogation by parliament. This alleged criminality on the part of IPID does not only defraud the state of millions, but it also robs victims and their families of justice," said Whitfield. The allegations were made by accountability group Viewfinder on Monday. The group found that some of the cases closed without proper investigation included acts of rape, death as a result of police action, and death in police custody.

The investigation was based on public protector reports dating back as far as 2012 as well as McBride’s testimony at the Zondo commission.

He said that IPID was not above the law and any wrongdoing on its part would not be tolerated.

"Now more than ever, the directorate requires a committed, independent and decisive leader as its head to ensure effective oversight and investigation of police wrongdoing.

"The DA will pursue this matter to its conclusion because South Africans deserve an honest and professional police service. This is not possible if the 'police watchdog’ behaves in a corrupt and fraudulent manner," said Whitfield.