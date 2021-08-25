Ipid probing 74 cases in KZN and 13 in Gauteng over July violence

Police Minister Bheki Cele says the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) will prioritise cases involving the police from the violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last month. Cele told the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday these matters would be investigated.

“The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is prioritising all cases involving members of the SAPS during the July violence. In this regard, the IPID has received a total of 74 KZN cases and 13 in Gauteng province,” said Cele. He said these were important cases that needed to be investigated. During the violence in the two provinces 359 people were killed. Everything has been done to stabilise the country, Cele said.

Efforts have been put in place to ensure there was protection for infrastructure, businesses and other national keypoints. The investigations into killings continued, Cele remarked. “Investigations into inquests, murder and attempted murder cases are continuing, police are also probing cases of business burglary and robbery, malicious damage to property, possession of dangerous weapons as well as possession of suspected stolen property, public violence and arson,” said Cele.

“The Department of Justice, Correctional Services, the National Prosecuting Authority and the SAPS meet twice a week to deal with cases registered as a result of the July public violence and looting,” he added. Cele also said they were fixing the crime intelligence unit of the police. The outbreak of violence cost the economy billions of rands.