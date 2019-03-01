Former acting pollice commissioner Khomotso Phahlane. File picture: Thobile Mathonsi/ANA

Johannesburg - Former acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane will appear in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes court on Friday morning over a controversial R86 million tender involving government vehicles. According to News24, Phahlane and SA Police Service (SAPS) head of supply chain management Major General Ravichandran Pillay were arrested on Friday morning by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

According to the news site, the arrests stem from a controversial 2016 tender awarded to Instrumentation Traffic Law Enforcement that also saw former Gauteng police commissioner Deliwe De Lange arrested and charged with corruption, fraud, forgery.

The case relates to a tender which was advertised to install blue lights, sirens and radio equipment in SAPS vehicles.

Instrumentation Law Enforcement was given the tender in 2016, and owner Vimpie Manthatha allegedly supplied fraudulent tax clearance certificates prior to being the winning bidder.

De Lange appeared alongside two of her former high-ranking police colleagues: Ramahlapi Mokwena, national divisional commissioner in charge of supply chain management and is a Lieutenant-General; James Ramajalum, who is stationed in Mokwena's office and is a brigadier; and current Gauteng Deputy Police Commissioner Nombhuruza Napo, who is also as Brigadier.

Manthatha also appeared along with the high-ranking officials.

Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini confirmed the arrests and court appearance of Phahlane and his accused in an interview with eNCA.

"This investigation dates back sometime earlier in 2018 but as we investigated we found evidence of criminality against the initial suspects and against the suspects who are appearing today," he said.

"At this stage, it's possible that we may arrest more suspects in connection with this investigation but it's nearing the end of its course."

Phahlane and his accused face fraud, corruption and forgery charges, Dlamini confirmed.