Ipid shuts down national investigating unit, builds capacity in provinces

Johannesburg – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has shut down its National Specialised Investigation Team in the national office due to economic and resource challenges. Ipid said the decision would see the police watchdog built capacity at the provincial level, where investigators would be expected to work with the Investigating Directorate. The decision was taken by Ipid head Dikeledi Ntlatseng after assessing current available personnel capacity against the workload required. Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the exercise resulted in the directorate taking a strategic decision to realign and regroup the functions for better service delivery. “A decision was taken to return some of the current investigators who were temporarily transferred to National office under National Specialised Investigation Team (NSIT) unit to their respective provinces and also decentralise the unit in order to capacitate the provincial offices where the bulk of the Ipid detective work is done,” said Cola.

The Gauteng, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal offices had an overwhelming amount of work that the number of investigators currently available could not handle.

“During the consultation meeting with NSIT members, it was established that their workload is far less than that of their colleagues based in the provinces, this is unjustifiable and may result in unfair labour practice.

“Some of these officials were originally employed and stationed in the provinces hence they are being returned back, their remunerative expenses are still borne from their respective province’s budget.

“In some cases, Ipid was paying approximately R100 000 per month on accommodation, travel and subsistence expenses for some members who were transferred from various provinces to National office and work with Investigative Directorate,” said Cola.

Cola said Ipid had entered into a working relationship with the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate (ID) in a bid to strengthen the fight against corruption.

“All Ipid members who have been working with ID will continue to do so whilst they are in their respective provinces, this will ensure that they also attend to some of the cases that are currently left unattended and continue to create a backlog.

“The heads of both institutions, Ipid and ID will continue with regular meetings in order to discuss the operational arrangements and finalization of the Memorandum of Understanding,” said Cola.

There would also be training on forensics and systemic corruption for Ipid investigators. | IOL