The Independent Police Investigative Directorate head, Robert McBride, at the inquiry into state capture, in Parktown, yesterday. Dimpho Maja African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Police watchdog boss Robert Mcbride on Thursday launched an urgent bid to keep his job beyond the expiry of his contract in the high court in Pretoria. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head's legal team filed notice with the court that he intended to apply for an urgent interdict against a decision by Parliament's police portfolio committee to confirm a decision by police minister Bheki Cele to not renew McBride's term - which expires on Thursday, February 28 - for another five years.

In the court papers, McBride said he wished to approach the court on an urgent basis and convince it that the committee's decision was "unlawful and invalid" and should be "reviewed and set aside".

McBride is also requesting access to all the committee's documents and recordings which informed MPs' decision that his contract not be renewed.

In a statement shortly after filing his paper, McBride lashed out at MPs called their decision "irrational" and claimed the decision was an attack on Ipid's independence.

"If it were not for the disturbing theatrics and unabashed bias which was there for everyone to see, I would simply walk away as I have never claimed entitlement to any position. Rather, we are interested in actions that are not only consistent but are also in terms of the Constitution, which is the supreme law of our country," McBride said in the statement.

"However, since the independence of the IPID is under attack by no less than the Minister of Police and rubber-stamped by the [Portfolio Committee on Police (PCP)] which failed to protect Ipid's independence (not for the first time). I have filed papers today to review the patently irrational decision by the PCP, which is the de facto decision of the minister."

African News Agency (ANA)