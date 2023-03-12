Irreconcilable differences between Herman Mashaba and Bongani Baloyi threaten Baloyi’s future in the party

In a statement released by the party on Sunday, it was confirmed that there was indeed conflict and ongoing discussions between the two.

Johannesburg - Action SA Gauteng leader Bongani Baloyi could be stepping away from the party as a result of irreconcilable differences with party leader Herman Mashaba.

“ActionSA can confirm that a meeting did take place with Baloyi on Tuesday 7 March which discussed a proposal of a change of role for Baloyi arising from irreconcilable differences on the running of the Gauteng provincial structures.” reads part of the statement.

Another meeting was expected to take place between the two in the coming week, however, it is unclear if this meeting will still take place as there are reports of Baloyi’s plans to step away from the party.

“Baloyi had asked for time prior to a meeting this coming week to consider the matter and we are disappointed that it has appeared in the media prior to this meeting,” reads part of the statement.