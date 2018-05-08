Financial management starts with the little that you have, if you can't manage a R10 then it is impossible to manage R100.

CAPE TOWN - The office of South Africa’s Auditor-General (AG) on Wednesday told parliament that irregular expenditure at the department of water and sanitation had rocketed to R6.4 billion.

The AG’s office said that the irregular expenditure at the department was significantly high around 2014/15 and 2016/17 financial years, and was now R2.4 billion higher than the R4 billion that was initially disclosed.

Andries Sekgetho of the AG's office told Members of Parliament that the R2.4 billion had not been disclosed by the department.

He added the matter was reported to the department when the AG's office was doing its audit and the department said that it (R2.4 billion) was not going to be disclosed.

"So the overall, the amount of irregular expenditure is R6.4 billion and not the R4 billion that was disclosed," he said.

