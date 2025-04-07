Is Busisiwe Mkhwebane's removal from the advocate roll politically motivated?

Former Public Protector and current Member of Parliament for the Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party), Busisiwe Mkhwebane, has spoken out following reports that the Legal Practice Council (LPC) of South Africa intends to bring a court application to have her removed from the roll of advocates. In an interview on Newzroom Afrika , Mkhwebane confirmed that she had not formally received any charge regarding the move but expressed surprise after learning about it via a social media post on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2023, Mkhwebane was impeached for incompetence and misconduct, rendering her unfit to hold the office of Public Protector. Mkhwebane said she views the LPC's action as politically motivated and part of a broader campaign of persecution against her, stemming from her previous work, including the CX report, CDR 17 report, and investigations into the so-called rogue unit and Phala Phala scandal. She believes these issues contributed to her removal as Public Protector and has pointed to political shifts at the LPC as a factor in the decision to pursue this court application.

"I think it's political more than anything, and I think as well the persecution still continues," Mkhwebane said. She believes the attempt to strike her off the advocate roll is another form of targeted harassment. She recalled a similar failed attempt when Advocate Paul Hoffman had taken her to court without success. Mkhwebane emphasised that she is not actively practicing as an advocate, and questioned the legal basis behind such an action.

When asked about the potential impact of losing her advocate title, Mkhwebane downplayed its significance. "Being an advocate is a title I acquired through hard work. My qualifications and experience remain intact," she said. Mkhwebane pointed to her extensive background in law, including her service in roles such as the Director of Refugee Affairs and Senior Investigator, highlighting her achievements, including the historic three clean audits during her tenure as Public Protector.

She also hinted that this could be a political struggle, citing the ongoing persecution of former President Jacob Zuma as an example. She mentioned that she has engaged her political party on the matter, and they are preparing a response to the LPC's actions. "Definitely, the LPC will have to account. They are abusing their power, and I am considering lodging a complaint with the Public Protector's office," Mkhwebane said. [email protected]