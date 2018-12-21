Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Former president Jacob Zuma has reportedly been nominated to become a member of Parliament. TimesLive reports that Zuma’s name has appeared in a list of ANC members nominated to go to Parliament following next year’s general elections.

Zuma is still admired by some within the ANC and the party has deployed him to campaign for it in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal ahead of the elections. His court appearances in connection with corruption charges have often drawn large crowds and notable ANC figures, so his possible nomination may seem unsurprising.

The ANC was scheduled to hold its national list conference this month but the conference has been moved to January.

ANC provinces conducted list conferences over the past couple of weeks. The meetings are meant to allow for the nomination of members who will join provincial legislatures and Parliament.

There have been reports of disputes over nominations and that is the reason behind the party’s decision to delay its conference. The ANC in the Western Cape said on Thursday that it will re-run its list conference after the first attempt was nullified by the national leadership due to reports of corruption. The province will now meet on December 27.

The North West also had trouble with its conference which was reportedly marred with violence.