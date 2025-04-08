Is Minister Majodina failing KZN? DA demands urgent action on water crisis

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is calling for urgent action and transparency on the collapse of water infrastructure in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), particularly in areas such as eThekwini. This follows the evasive response from the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Pemmy Majodina, to a critical parliamentary question in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

The DA has demanded the immediate public disclosure of the five non-compliant municipalities in KZN that have failed to submit corrective action plans, along with binding recovery timelines and independent oversight. DA NCOP member Mzamo Billy, highlighted the gravity of the situation: "While the Minister boasts of summits, workstreams, and future plans, the truth is that residents in eThekwini are paying the price today for years of political neglect, mismanagement, and institutional collapse." The ongoing crisis has left communities facing dry taps, raw sewage on their streets, and a government more interested in bureaucratic solutions than addressing basic human needs.

Despite the dire circumstances, Billy said Majodina's response to the question was limited to sending letters to the non-compliant municipalities, with no mention of disciplinary actions or consequences for the failures. Billy further emphasised: “This is not accountability. This is complicity." The lack of concrete action from the Minister and the failure to hold local officials accountable for the water crisis has left residents frustrated and without answers.

Of the 14 Water Services Authorities (WSAs) in KZN, five municipalities have failed to submit the required corrective action plans, leaving citizens to suffer without any clear plan for resolution. The DA stated that simply sending letters is insufficient and called for immediate and transparent steps to rectify the situation. The DA demands the immediate public disclosure of the five non-compliant KZN municipalities, binding recovery timelines with financial and operational consequences for failure, and independent oversight mechanisms involving civil society and engineers, not just closed-door summits and task teams.