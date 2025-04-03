Is the Expropriation Act a threat to foreign investment in South Africa? Billionaire Rob Hersov weighs in

Billionaire Rob Hersov had a mouthful for those singing 'Kill the Boer' and others who are pushing falsehoods about South Africa amid strained tensions between the nation and the United States. From white genocide to the Expropriation Act, South Africa has been put under the spotlight by the likes of US president Donald Trump and close advisor Elon Musk who have espoused concerning views about the country and accused leaders of being prejudicial towards Afrikaner farmers.

In an appearance on The Hustler's Corner, Hersov said he would denounce Musk's utterances only if South Africans denounce the EFF's singing of 'Kill the Boer'. "There is no genocide going on," he said. "However, on land expropriation, the Bill is horrific, it keeps away direct foreign investment. But are lands being invaded? Maybe tiny bits here and there. It's not really happening." According to Hersov, expropriation of land without compensation has not happened yet but: "It's like having a loaded gun in the bedroom, with children running around. At some point some child is going to pull the trigger."

The debate on the singing of 'Kill the Boer' continues to rage on, with the Freedom Front Plus (FFP) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) coming out against the chant. DA national spokesperson Willie Aucamp labelled the struggle song inflammatory and said it has no place in South African contemporary society. "The fact that this song continues to be sung by Julius Malema and other political figures is deeply troubling and unacceptable. The song 'Kill the Boer, kill the farmer' goes beyond words. It incites violence, stokes hatred, and deepens divisions within our society.

"We should be working towards unity and healing, and songs like this only serve to deepen the rifts that still exist in our country," Aucamp urged. Meanwhile, AfriForum has promised to demand international sanctions against Malema. "AfriForum is now starting with the process to request governments internationally to impose punitive actions against Julius Malema, and those guilty of human rights violations by chanting 'Kill the Boer'," said the lobby group's chief executive, Kallie Kriel.