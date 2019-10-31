Pretoria - The Israeli Embassy in Pretoria said on Thursday it was not permanently closing its doors, and criticised Palestinian support group Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) for not understanding democracy.
Israeli embassies and consulates worldwide closed on Wednesday as diplomats and military attachés went on strike in a longstanding dispute with their finance ministry over stipends paid to envoys.
BDS had issued a statement "celebrating the closure of Israeli diplomatic missions across the world, particularly the Israeli Embassy in Pretoria".
"After one day, we have returned to work to ensure cooperation between Israel and South Africa. We are organising more Christian delegations - increasing religious ties. We are continuing to connect towns to water, we are reaching townships to increase opportunities for entrepreneurs. We will continue to promote the relations between our countries," said the embassy's deputy chief of mission, Ayellet Black, following an enquiry by African News Agency (ANA).
"As usual, the statements from BDS lack credibility. The embassy was on strike due to a decision made by the Israeli ministry of finance, as happens in many democracies. Clearly, understanding democracy is not BDS' strong point," said Black.