It cannot be business as usual, says Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Businesses must have a clear plan on how they will protect the health and safety of everyone in their workplace, Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi said on Sunday. Nxesi was on Sunday briefing the country on back to work readiness ahead of the first working day on level 4 lockdown since President Cyril Ramaphosa eased South Africa coronavirus lockdown regulations. "In returning to work it cannot be business as usual," Nxesi said adding that he had issued a direction in terms of regulation 10 subsection 8 of the regulations issued by Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in terms of the Disaster Management Act. The direction sets out the measures that employers must take to prevent the transmission of Covid-19 in workplaces, and these, we must emphasize are minimum measures. Employers are able to go beyond that. "Businesses that are reopening must put these measures in place before restarting the work." Sectors that can reopen are contained in Annexure E.

Nxesi said: "Employers must take measures to protect the health and safety of everyone in their workplace. This includes employees of contractors, self employed person and volunteers.

"The process starts with a risk assessment in the workplace and a clear plan to implement the measures contained in the direction."

South Africa has been under a five-week national lockdown, which was eased on Thursday, with the introduction of a five-level phased approach to easing the lockdown.

The country moved to Level 4 lockdown as of Friday, May 1. The lockdown was imposed by the government to curb the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Level 4 lockdown will see many more returning to work, including agricultural workers, and those who work in the retail clothing industry.

Food agriculture and services including livestock farming will be allowed to operate and the export of agricultural good will also be allowed.

Manufacturers of retail products permitted to be sold under level 4 will also be allowed to open under strict conditions.