Johannesburg - When former president Jacob Zuma’s appearance before the state capture commission scheduled for later this month was postponed this week for medical reasons, his family and supporters blasted those accusing him of employing delaying tactics.
Earlier this week commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo accepted a submission by Zuma’s legal team indicating that he is due to undergo medical treatment next month.
In a much-anticipated appearance Zuma faced Zondo last July in four days of testimony which he cut short on the final day due to unhappiness with the line of questioning. He has subsequently missed two more scheduled appearances.
Zuma’s advocate, Thabani Masuku SC, said there was no basis for the commission’s evidence leaders to issue summons for Zuma to appear because his medical team was willing to meet Zondo to privately brief him on Zuma’s medical condition.
On Friday Zuma’s son Edward, spokesperson of the Umkhonto We Sizwe Military Veterans Association Carl Niehaus and chairperson of the Radical Economic Transformation Champions Nkosentsha Shezi criticised those questioning the authenticity of Zuma’s health status.