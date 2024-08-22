‘It will end in tears’: DA’s Kayser-Echeozonjoku believes ANC-ActionSA dalliance in Joburg will be short-lived

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Joburg has cast aspersions on ActionSA’s caucus leader in Johannesburg, Nobuhle Mthembu who has been elected as Speaker of the City of Johannesburg metro. On Wednesday, IOL reported that in a surprise move, the DA fielded its member, Nonhlanhla Sifumba, for the coveted speaker role. ActionSA, supported by other parties, including the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), nominated and seconded Mthembu to be the city’s speaker.

Mthembu was elected to be a speaker in the city council chamber in Braamfontein, Johannesburg on Wednesday. With 180 votes against Sifumba's 68 votes, Mthembu handled the late challenge and prevailed resoundingly. On Thursday, Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku, leader of the DA caucus in Johannesburg, said the elected speaker lacks experience. Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku, the DA’s Johannesburg caucus leader. File Picture: Supplied “I do think she is a bit inexperienced. We put up a candidate that is quite experienced. I do think we are going to see quite a bit of fractures in that relationship between them (ActionSA) and the ANC. The fact that she is a first-time councillor, it is a little bit difficult to manage, she is going to need some time to adjust,” said Kayser-Echeozonjoku.

She said the Herman Mashaba-led ActionSA cannot deny that it is in a coalition with the ANC in Joburg. “I am not confident in the relationship between the ANC, EFF, ActionSA coalition. Whether ActionSA wants to admit or not, they are in a coalition with the ANC in Johannesburg by virtue of having this agreement and having the speaker who governs what happens in council,” said Kayser-Echeozonjoku. She added that ActionSA and ANC in council are not singing from the same hymn sheet and Mthembu “is in for a very bumpy ride”.

ActionSA Joburg caucus leader, councillor Nobuhle Mthembu. Picture: Supplied Last week, IOL reported that ANC’s Dada Morero had officially been elected as executive mayor of the City of Johannesburg for the second time - in a dramatic fashion. Just when the special council sitting thought it would be easy sailing, and Morero would be elected unopposed, the DA threw the cat among the pigeons and nominated its caucus leader, Kayser-Echeozonjoku from the floor, to contest Morero. The ANC, supported by other parties, including ActionSA, nominated Morero to be the city mayor.