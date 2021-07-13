It would be good to see Jacob Zuma released from prison, says Premier Zikalala

Durban - Stopping short of calling for the immediate release of former president Jacob Zuma from an Estcourt prison, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said it would be good to have the former head of state released. Zikalala said this from Durban on Tuesday, in response to media questions about whether releasing Zuma from his prison cell would help quell the crippling violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

He said that although he would be happy to see Zuma going through the proper legal structures, the acts of criminality that had taken root during the protest should not go unpunished, warning that they had enough prison capacity to jail those found guilty. “There are two factors. One factor is the genuine cry for the release of former president Zuma. That must be understood, listened to but it must be done and advanced peacefully and within the law. “There is nothing wrong with people who call for the release of the former president, if they do so within the law and not disrupting other people, not interfering with the right of other people and we, especially as the ANC, support that… We will call for that through following due processes within our law and following our constitutional framework. It would be good to see president (Zuma) released. But that cannot justify vandalism and violence,” he said.

Zikalala pleaded for calm, saying Zuma fought for peace and reconciliation and the violent protest and looting were destroying his legacy. He said 26 lives had been lost as a result of the violence and 187 people had been arrested. He did not give the exact areas where the deaths happened but said most of the deaths were the results of stampedes. Zikalala revealed that the reason why the police have been found wanting was that they treated it as a genuine protest, up until criminality crept in. At that point, the police were given reinforcements.