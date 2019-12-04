PARLIAMENT - It would be patriotic and fair to South Africa's majority of impoverished citizens to shut down SA Airways, DA finance spokesman Geordin Hill-Lewis said on Wednesday.
Hill-Lewis, in Parliament's debate on National Treasury's medium-term budget policy, took issue with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's plea to citizens to fly SAA to help rescue the financially crippled national carrier.
"Not one further cent of public money, or a guarantee backed by public money, should be spent on SAA. Minister Gordhan says all South Africans must support SAA. That shows that even now, after R20 billion in bailouts in recent years, the Minister still cannot pry himself away from his ideology, no matter what it costs the poor," he said.
"No, no, no, Minister. The most patriotic thing for South Africans can do is to help shut down SAA. The public could force SAA into closure in a matter of days, by simply refusing to fly on it, so that it can be wound up and sold off."
SAA has received R57 billion in financial help from the state since the end of apartheid, but this week insisted that it needed a firm commitment of more public funding to be able to table its financial statements for the past two years as a going concern,